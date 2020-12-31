Overnight Terre Haute chase leads to police firing at armed robbery suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say an armed robbery in Terre Haute ended in a police action shooting.

Around 1:30 Thursday morning police were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle that fled the scene of an armed robbery at Marathon on South 3rd Street.

Indiana State Police Trooper David Petrowski saw the vehicle driving north on 3rd Street.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old DeWayne Keith Hayden Jr., of Indianapolis came to an abrupt stop near 1st and Ohio.

Hayden allegedly left his car and started to run south. Petrowski reportedly told Hayden to stop several times.

Petrowski said when he rounded the corner of a building, Hayden was in a shooting stance with a handgun pointed at the trooper.

Officials say Petrowski fired one shot but didn't hit Hayden.

According to police Hayden continued to run south on 1st Street.

A Terre Haute Police K9 unit helped track Hayden to an apartment complex on south 3rd Street. That is where they were able to take him into custody.

Officials said they were able to find evidence from the robbery. They also found a loaded handgun on the roof of the apartment complex.

Petrowski was placed on a standard paid administrative leave since he fired his weapon.

Hayden is facing charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and theft.