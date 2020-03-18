Overbuying at the stores leaving local food pantries struggling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Because of the overbuying - local food banks, pantries, and charities are struggling to keep up with demand. But you can help.

Several organizations help needy people in our community.

They are asking for money and food donations. See the full list below.

Catholic Charities of Terre Haute

ADDRESS: 1801 Poplar St. Terre Haute, IN 47803

PHONE: (812) 232-1447

CONTACT: John Etling, Executive Director

SERVICE: Provides comprehensive, direct service agency that serves the poor, homeless, elderly, neglected, and the needy. Provides food through Catholic Charities Food Bank to 501(c) (3) agencies. For more information and other listings go to www.catholiccharitiesterrehaute.org

HOURS: May vary: 8am to 4pm Monday through Friday.

NOTES: Visit website for more information

Meals on Wheels

ADDRESS: 630 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807-3519

PHONE: (812)232-3878

SERVICE: Prepares and delivers meals to aging individuals, shut-ins, and individuals who are physically or mentally unable to cook for themselves. Deliveries are made within the city limits Monday-Friday. Special diets can be accommodated.

HOURS: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

FEES: Nominal; about $5/day for two meals, food stamps are accepted

Providence Food Pantry

ADDRESS: 126 North 8th Street, West Terre Haute, IN 47885

PHONE: (812) 535-3131

CONTACT: Sister Brendan Harvey, Pantry Coordinator

SERVICE: Provides food baskets for residents of West Terre Haute and surrounding areas.

HOURS: Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.; leave a message

Saint Benedict Church Soup Kitchen

ADDRESS: 111 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807

PHONE: (812) 232-8421

CONTACT: Father Ed Goldbach, Priest

SERVICE: Provides a soup kitchen for anyone needing a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

HOURS: Monday-Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Salvation Army

ADDRESS: 234 South 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807

PHONE: (812) 232-4081

FAX: (812) 234-1513

CONTACT: Gordon or Cindy Hoag, Captain

SERVICE: Provides a wide variety of services to the community.

Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church

ADDRESS: 1401 Barbour Avenue Terre Haute, In 47804

PHONE: (812) 232-7298

SERVICE: 3rd Tuesday of each month from 9:30 am-12:00 pm

Helps families with balanced perishable food and non-perishable foods. Requires picture ID, bill or something with an address on it and must be living together. Only serves zip codes 47804 & 47807, except in emergency situations.

Vermillion County Emergency Food Pantry

ADDRESS: 315 Mulberry Street Clinton, In 47832

PHONE: (765) 832-6626

SERVICE: Food available every Thursday 4 pm-6 pm, every other Tuesday 2pm- 4pm. Must bring voucher from community action or township trustee to receive food. Community dinners every Thursday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, dinner is free.

Township Trustee

PHONE: Vigo County- (812) 232-5052

Vermillion County- (765) 832-6258

SERVICE: The Trustee can help with food, rent, utilities, clothing, medical care and transportation to find a job. They can help once every 6 months.

Bethany House

1402 Locust Street Terre Haute, In. 47807

PHONE: (812) 232-4978

SERVICE: Soup kitchen available every day from for lunch from 11:30 am- 1:30 pm and sack lunches available on the weekends from 11:30 am- 1:30 pm

Lighthouse Mission

ADDRESS: 1201 S 13th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802

PHONE: (812) 232-7001

SERVICE: Light House Mission is now serving the public through carry-out. Carry-out will be available each day from 12 pm-1 pm for lunch and 5 pm-6 pm for dinner.

West Side Christian Church

ADDRESS: 126 N 8th St. West Terre Haute, In 47885

PHONE: (812) 208-6077

SERVICE: The West Side Church is offering free lunches for pick up weekdays from 11:30 pm-12:30pm. Delivery options may be available upon request.

Area 7 Senior Citizen Transportation

PHONE: (812) 232-2675

SERVICE: Offers transportation to a variety of places for the disabled and for senior citizens. Call for the eligibility requirements and more information.

Area 7 Agency

PHONE: (812) 238-1561

SERVICE: If eligible, will deliver meals through the agency Midland Meals. Please call for more information.

Manna from Seven

PHONE: (812) 243-4241

SERVICE: Although we offer assistance in many various forms, our main objective is to provide nutritious food to sustain families and individuals over the weekend when most soup kitchens are closed.