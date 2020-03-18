Overbuying at the stores leaving local food pantries struggling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Because of the overbuying - local food banks, pantries, and charities are struggling to keep up with demand. But you can help.
Several organizations help needy people in our community.
They are asking for money and food donations. See the full list below.
----
Catholic Charities of Terre Haute
ADDRESS: 1801 Poplar St. Terre Haute, IN 47803
PHONE: (812) 232-1447
CONTACT: John Etling, Executive Director
SERVICE: Provides comprehensive, direct service agency that serves the poor, homeless, elderly, neglected, and the needy. Provides food through Catholic Charities Food Bank to 501(c) (3) agencies. For more information and other listings go to www.catholiccharitiesterrehaute.org
HOURS: May vary: 8am to 4pm Monday through Friday.
NOTES: Visit website for more information
Meals on Wheels
ADDRESS: 630 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807-3519
PHONE: (812)232-3878
SERVICE: Prepares and delivers meals to aging individuals, shut-ins, and individuals who are physically or mentally unable to cook for themselves. Deliveries are made within the city limits Monday-Friday. Special diets can be accommodated.
HOURS: Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
FEES: Nominal; about $5/day for two meals, food stamps are accepted
Providence Food Pantry
ADDRESS: 126 North 8th Street, West Terre Haute, IN 47885
PHONE: (812) 535-3131
CONTACT: Sister Brendan Harvey, Pantry Coordinator
SERVICE: Provides food baskets for residents of West Terre Haute and surrounding areas.
HOURS: Tuesday and Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.; leave a message
Saint Benedict Church Soup Kitchen
ADDRESS: 111 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
PHONE: (812) 232-8421
CONTACT: Father Ed Goldbach, Priest
SERVICE: Provides a soup kitchen for anyone needing a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
HOURS: Monday-Friday 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
Salvation Army
ADDRESS: 234 South 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
PHONE: (812) 232-4081
FAX: (812) 234-1513
CONTACT: Gordon or Cindy Hoag, Captain
SERVICE: Provides a wide variety of services to the community.
Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church
ADDRESS: 1401 Barbour Avenue Terre Haute, In 47804
PHONE: (812) 232-7298
SERVICE: 3rd Tuesday of each month from 9:30 am-12:00 pm
Helps families with balanced perishable food and non-perishable foods. Requires picture ID, bill or something with an address on it and must be living together. Only serves zip codes 47804 & 47807, except in emergency situations.
Vermillion County Emergency Food Pantry
ADDRESS: 315 Mulberry Street Clinton, In 47832
PHONE: (765) 832-6626
SERVICE: Food available every Thursday 4 pm-6 pm, every other Tuesday 2pm- 4pm. Must bring voucher from community action or township trustee to receive food. Community dinners every Thursday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, dinner is free.
Township Trustee
PHONE: Vigo County- (812) 232-5052
Vermillion County- (765) 832-6258
SERVICE: The Trustee can help with food, rent, utilities, clothing, medical care and transportation to find a job. They can help once every 6 months.
Bethany House
1402 Locust Street Terre Haute, In. 47807
PHONE: (812) 232-4978
SERVICE: Soup kitchen available every day from for lunch from 11:30 am- 1:30 pm and sack lunches available on the weekends from 11:30 am- 1:30 pm
Lighthouse Mission
ADDRESS: 1201 S 13th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802
PHONE: (812) 232-7001
SERVICE: Light House Mission is now serving the public through carry-out. Carry-out will be available each day from 12 pm-1 pm for lunch and 5 pm-6 pm for dinner.
West Side Christian Church
ADDRESS: 126 N 8th St. West Terre Haute, In 47885
PHONE: (812) 208-6077
SERVICE: The West Side Church is offering free lunches for pick up weekdays from 11:30 pm-12:30pm. Delivery options may be available upon request.
Area 7 Senior Citizen Transportation
PHONE: (812) 232-2675
SERVICE: Offers transportation to a variety of places for the disabled and for senior citizens. Call for the eligibility requirements and more information.
Area 7 Agency
PHONE: (812) 238-1561
SERVICE: If eligible, will deliver meals through the agency Midland Meals. Please call for more information.
Manna from Seven
PHONE: (812) 243-4241
SERVICE: Although we offer assistance in many various forms, our main objective is to provide nutritious food to sustain families and individuals over the weekend when most soup kitchens are closed.
