Over 700 former inmates mistakenly had their voter registration canceled in Illinois

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Board of Elections says it is working to correct a data error that has affected hundreds of former inmates.
The board says former inmates in the state department of corrections may have had their voter registration mistakenly canceled.
Statewide, 774 inmates were impacted.
Locally - Clark, Crawford, and Lawrence Counties all had people affected.
Information sent to the Illinois Board of Elections incorrectly had the inmates as incarcerated.
The board says those inmates completed their sentences and had been discharged.
Under Illinois law, voting rights are restored when an inmate is released. The Board of Elections says it will restore those rights by the start of early voting.
Both agencies say they are revising their data-sharing policies to make sure this doesn't happen again.
