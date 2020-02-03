Clear

Over 700 former inmates mistakenly had their voter registration canceled in Illinois

The Illinois Board of Elections says it is working to correct a data error that has affected hundreds of former inmates.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 10:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Board of Elections says it is working to correct a data error that has affected hundreds of former inmates.

The board says former inmates in the state department of corrections may have had their voter registration mistakenly canceled.

Statewide, 774 inmates were impacted.

Locally - Clark, Crawford, and Lawrence Counties all had people affected.

Information sent to the Illinois Board of Elections incorrectly had the inmates as incarcerated.

The board says those inmates completed their sentences and had been discharged.

Under Illinois law, voting rights are restored when an inmate is released. The Board of Elections says it will restore those rights by the start of early voting.

Both agencies say they are revising their data-sharing policies to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Breezy & Mild. Showers Developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Image

Greencastle Police are searching for this missing homeless man - and they are asking for your help

Image

Over 700 former inmates mistakenly had their voter registration canceled in Illinois

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU protecting home court

Image

Randy Kelley

Image

Hey Kevin 2-3-2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans