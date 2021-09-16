Over $50k is up for grabs in Vigo County this weekend, all for people intentionally getting into crashes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over $54,000 is up for grabs - for intentionally crashing a car. It's all part of the Money in the Bank Demolition Derby.

The derby happens on Friday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

So far, over 300 cars have entered the derby. Organizers told us competitors from nine different states will face off this weekend.

The first heats for the derby start at 6 pm on Friday, with the feature show at 4 pm on Saturday.

You can buy tickets at the gate or click here for more options.