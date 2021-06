VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant from the Centerpoint Energy Foundation will help kids in the Wabash Valley learn to read.

Hoosiers Read partnered with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library with the grant.

Children in Vigo County have the opportunity to get one free book every month.

Over 500 kids have already enrolled in the program, but organizers hope that number grows.

Find more information on the program here.