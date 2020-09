TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy workers from Terre Haute went to help with hurricane damage. Crews are working to restore power to impacted areas.

Power line poles are broken up and down the beach in Florida.

Workers are in the gulf rebuilding power infrastructure. More than 50 workers from Terre Haute are near Perdido Key, Florida.

A spokesperson told us he's just happy to help the residents in need in Florida.