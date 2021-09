VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 44,000 people in Vigo County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but experts are still pushing for more people to roll up their sleeves.

There are several sites in the Wabash Valley offering the vaccine.

Those over 18-years-old can get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

People 12-years-old and older can get the Pfizer shot.

To find vaccination shots in Indiana, click here.

In Illinois, check out this link.