Over 300 take part in the annual Sheriff's Shootout event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Friday event helped raise money for local child mental health services.

The 30th Annual Sheriff's Shootout happened at Rea Park Golf Course in Terre Haute.

More than 300 community partners sponsored the outing. Officials say that support is what allows them to raise so much money for kids.

"Thank you to all the ones who helped, sponsors, players...anyone who was a part of helping make this event come together. Especially after not having this event last year. This is just a great event," Tatu Brown, from the Hamilton Center, said.