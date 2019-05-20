Clear

Over 2,000 lbs of beef frank links products recalled by FSIS

Vienna Beef Ltd., based in Chicago, is recalling roughly 2,030 pounds of beef frank links products.

The recalled products were shipped to Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall is due to the possibility of the meats being contaminated with external materials, such as metal.

Vienna Beef Ltd. reportedly discovered the problem and contacted the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions caused by consuming these products, according to the FSIS.

The FSIS released the following statement regarding recall product details:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

