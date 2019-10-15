Over 1,000 people have voted in Vigo County in the first week of early voting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting has been underway in Vigo County for about a week now. Election officials say from Tuesday, October 8 through Monday, October 21 - 1,386 voted.
You can vote early in Honey Creek Mall from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and at the Vigo County Government Center from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
There will be more polling locations opening up later this month and on election day.
