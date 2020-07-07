Over 1,000 faith leaders sign joint statement calling a halt to federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 1,000 faith leaders are calling for a halt to federal executions.

They signed a joint statement to President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr. The group is calling on them to stop the upcoming executions planned to happen in Terre Haute.

LINK | THREE EXECUTIONS SET FOR TERRE HAUTE'S FEDERAL PRISON NEXT WEEK - HERE'S WHAT THEY WERE CONVICTED OF DOING

The Sisters of Providence organization is among the signees.

LINK | THE FULL STATEMENT AND WHO SIGNED IT

The statement says the country is grappling with the pandemic, an economic crisis, and systemic racism.

The people who signed it say the country should be focusing on protecting life, not carrying out executions.

On Monday, faith leaders protested in Terre Haute with a similar message.