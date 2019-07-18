Clear

Outside Workers Try to Stay Cool in Excessive Heat

Workers across the Wabash Valley are trying as best they can to battle the excessive heat that's come.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction workers, road workers, and really any person who works outside across the Wabash Valley are feeling the effects of this heatwave. They battle the elements day in and day out doing everything they can to stay safe.

These workers are outside on a daily basis. Sometimes, workers are able to adjust their schedules or take additional breaks throughout the day in an attempt to beat the heat.

Many supervisors are concerned about their workers' safety. They urge them to do all they can during these times of excessive heat. 

"We are concerned and want to make sure our workers are safe and comfortable," says Bryan Duncan, Director of Construction at Indiana State University, "Some of the things we are doing is having them come in as early as 5 AM so they are off by 1PM in an effort to beat the heat and also take as many breaks as they need to in order to keep fluids in them to stay hydrated."

A couple of workers who are working on the Hulman Center renovations gave their thoughts on how to beat the heat. "There's really no good way to stay cool," said Electrician William Penrod, "We try to keep hydrated and there are fans all around inside."

"The biggest thing is to keep drinking water," added Electrician Apprentice Brandon Sanders, "You know it's just one of those things. You have to know your personal limits when you're out here doing this stuff in the heat."\

