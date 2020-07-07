Outdoor exercise equipment to be installed at two Vigo County parks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New additions to Prairie Creek Park should wrap up by the end of the week.

Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman says they're excited to add outdoor exercise equipment.

Crews are installing machines at Elliott Woods Trail in the park. Work at Hawthorn Park starts next week.

Equipment, such as exercise bikes and other services, will be available for walkers and runners. This allows them to have a space to warm-up, stretch or complete a full workout outside.

Grossman says an instructional day, to teach the public how to use the equipment, will be held soon.

An official opening date, for the exercise areas, has not been announced.