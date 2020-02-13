Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Out with the old...and in with the new!

The Sullivan Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative held a special groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

The city of Sullivan has torn down more than 80 old and crumbling homes in the community.

Restoring pride and bringing a fresh look back to the Sullivan community. That's just some of the things this new home will do.

"People might just think this is just a house. It's really apart of a much bigger picture to increase the value to give people hope in areas that have just suffered for so long, " said Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb.

He said it's time to bring life back to the community.

So, they're starting with 409 W. Donaldson St.

This is the first home that'll be built under the "They Gotta Go" program.

That program demolished older homes that were becoming an eyesore.

Mayor Lamb said now, it's time to rebuild.

Starting with this 2,000 square ft. home.

"It's just all apart of the population retention and attraction and making the city of Sullivan a great place to live, work, retire, and raise our kids," said Mayor Lamb.

The Sullivan City Redevelopment Commission and Divine Construction company will bring the image to life.

Christy Pearison said the home will be like no other.

"Not only are new homes being built families are coming in," said Pearison.

Pearison is the owner of the construction company. She said the house that sat here was once in her family. This is her way of giving back to her hometown.

"You feel the pride of being apart of that community. As we got to be apart of growing up on this lot we get to watch another family do the same thing," said Pearison.

Pearison said you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built five to eight months from now.