Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Leaders broke ground for a new home that'll be built. Some say this new home is only the beginning to a complete, new look for the city.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 7:29 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Out with the old...and in with the new!

The Sullivan Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative held a special groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. 

The city of Sullivan has torn down more than 80 old and crumbling homes in the community.

Restoring pride and bringing a fresh look back to the Sullivan community. That's just some of the things this new home will do.

"People might just think this is just a house. It's really apart of a much bigger picture to increase the value to give people hope in areas that have just suffered for so long, " said Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb.

He said it's time to bring life back to the community.

So, they're starting with 409 W. Donaldson St.

The city and partners held a special groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

This is the first home that'll be built under the "They Gotta Go" program.

That program demolished older homes that were becoming an eyesore.

Mayor Lamb said now, it's time to rebuild.

Starting with this 2,000 square ft. home. 

"It's just all apart of the population retention and attraction and making the city of Sullivan a great place to live, work, retire, and raise our kids," said Mayor Lamb. 

The Sullivan City Redevelopment Commission and Divine Construction company will bring the image to life.

Christy Pearison said the home will be like no other.

"Not only are new homes being built families are coming in," said Pearison. 

Pearison is the owner of the construction company. She said the house that sat here was once in her family. This is her way of giving back to her hometown.

"You feel the pride of being apart of that community. As we got to be apart of growing up on this lot we get to watch another family do the same thing," said Pearison.

Pearison said you could see work begin on the property as early as next week.

They expect the home to be built five to eight months from now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Robinson
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Indianapolis
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Casey
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -8°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Clearing & Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Out with the old...in with the new! Sullivan city leaders and partners are building a new home

Image

Illinois cities continue to debate decision on selling marijuana

Image

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

Image

Funeral Director's lawyer responds to suspension

Image

Dangerous Cold Forecasted for Wabash Valley

Image

Sheriff: Female juvenile survives suicide attempt at Juvenile Center

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Firefighter accused of child molestation found dead

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and very cold. Low: 4° Wind chill: -7°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil