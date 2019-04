WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It is the start of an era for Hoosier schools.

That's as ILearn tests were officially rolled out on Monday.

The ILearn test replaces the IStep test.

Students in grades three through eight will be tested on language arts and math.

Kids in grades fourth and sixth will be tested on science, and fifth graders will be tested on social studies.

Hoosier leaders decided to replace IStep after many testing problems.