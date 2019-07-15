Clear

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is getting in on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

It is home to a limited time exhibit opening this week.

'To the Moon and Beyond' gives your kids a chance to experience the Apollo missions.

You can check out rocks brought back from the moon, and learn how it was formed.

The exhibit officially opens on Tuesday and runs until July 28.

It is only open a few hours a day because of the limitations with the moon rocks.

