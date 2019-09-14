Clear

Out of the darkness walk held for suicide awareness

The Crawford County out of the darkness walk was held Saturday afternoon. The goal is to help reduce the annual suicide rate.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Stepping out of the darkness for suicide awareness.

That's what folks in Robinson, Illinois are doing.

The Crawford County out of the darkness walk was held Saturday afternoon.

The goal is to help reduce the annual suicide rate.

The walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's education and support programs.

Organizers said it's important to bring awareness to issues like mental health.

"I think being from such a small community we've had a lot of loss in our community, so we want to put everything out there that they're not alone and that they can reach out for help," said Carrie Briley.

The Crawford County out of the darkness walk is just one of more than 550 walks being held nationwide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview Boys vs Danville

Image

Northview Girls vs Danville

Image

Northview Girls & Boys at the Luc

Image

EKU vs ISU

Image

Final night of Blues at the Crossroads

Image

Seelyville Craft Show

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease

Image

Out of the Darkness Walk

Image

Expanding Your Horizons

Image

Walls raised on Habitat home in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator