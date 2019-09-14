Out of the darkness walk held for suicide awareness

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Stepping out of the darkness for suicide awareness.

That's what folks in Robinson, Illinois are doing.

The Crawford County out of the darkness walk was held Saturday afternoon.

The goal is to help reduce the annual suicide rate.

The walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's education and support programs.

Organizers said it's important to bring awareness to issues like mental health.

"I think being from such a small community we've had a lot of loss in our community, so we want to put everything out there that they're not alone and that they can reach out for help," said Carrie Briley.

The Crawford County out of the darkness walk is just one of more than 550 walks being held nationwide.