'Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them.' Local senior center worried it may have to close its doors for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is worried it may have to close its doors.
The coronavirus has caused the Wabash Activity Center to cancel all classes until April 4.
The facility is a place for the elderly to exercise and a home to Terre Haute's Meals on Wheels.
The center's activities help pay the bills. WIth activities no longer being offered - the staff at the center told us they are concerned about paying the bills.
They need your support.
"I'm hoping...the community has always been great to us. I'm hoping they will continue to do so and we will continue to accept monetary donations to get us through this hard time. Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them," Director Michelle Inman told us.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the center. If you can help - click here.
