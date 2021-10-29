"Our high school facilities need attention" - further discussion of potential changes to Vigo County High Schools

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Big changes are coming for one local school district in the Wabash Valley.

Thursday evening, the Vigo County School Corporation held a community-wide virtual meeting. This is all in an effort to make the new plans transparent to the community and allow for feedback.

There are currently three multi-million dollar projects under consideration. This includes potentially introducing three brand new high schools within the next decade...

But this new plan will leave taxpayers paying more money out of their wallets.

School officials say this was a long time coming for the district

"Our high school facilities need attention," Dr. Rob Haworth, the Superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation, said. "The only way to have a meaningful high school construction project is to have a referendum."

And that referendum Dr. Haworth is referring to can be divided up into three different ones.

The first plan is a $160 million dollar referendum. This would allow for new academic spaces and enhanced renovations at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and West Vigo High School.

The first plan would bring an 8-cent tax increase in taxes on every $100 of property owned in Vigo County. For example, if you own a $200,000 home that has $100,000 of assessed valuation, you would be paying just over $7 more per month.

The second plan is a $260 million dollar referendum. This is the same as the first one with one important change. All of the construction and renovations would be complete all at once. Whereas in the first plan, this would all happen over a longer period of time.

The second plan would bring a 24-cent increase in taxes on every $100 of property owned in Vigo County. In the same scenario as before, the tax impact would be just over double the amount at $20 more per month on a $200,000 home.

Finally, the third plan brings the most changes to the district. This $333 million dollar referendum would allow for the construction of three brand new high schools on all three current campuses.

The third plan would bring a 36-cent increase in taxes on every $100 of property owned in Vigo County. In this scenario, if you own a $200,000 home, you would be paying $30 more per month.

Haworth says the goal is to limit the tax impact on the community while making a much-needed change to benefit students positively.

"We believe the aspirational goals in this plan will help us emerge in a community in helping our students and community flourish," Haworth said.

The goal is to have a final vote by May 2022.

The school corporation is still asking for your input. They say they will announce additional days and times on where you can give your feedback in the next few days.

Additionally, for more information on each of the referendums, click here to watch the full meeting.