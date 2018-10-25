Otter Creek Township holding cleanup this weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to help keep the Otter Creek watershed clean.

The Ouabache Land Conservancy is holding a community clean-up in the Otter Creek Township area this weekend. Organizers of the Otter Creek Township Cleanup say events like these get them closer to the larger goal of keeping the otter creek watershed clean.

"If people want to help they can come from anywhere," Evan Boyer with Ouabache Land Conservancy says, "what you see at Mill Dam is just a drop in the bucket to how big this watershed is."

Organizers of the clean up say the watershed suffers from garbage dumping from the surround areas.

"It's dependent to where you are at. People from all neighborhoods dump trash sometimes. We are actually involved in a 319 watershed planning grant and we've been doing water testing on otter creek and its watershed" Boyer says.

The group says the water could be improved in Otter Creek and they need help from the community. The Otter Creek Fire Department will have dumpsters Saturday morning and will be accepting trash from residents. They say they will begin collecting trash at 8:30 am.

"They had one in the spring and filled five dumpsters. We only have three and we aren't anticipating as much demand but we don't know" Boyer says.

Organizers say they will not accept tires, hazardous waste, or electronics. They say if the dumpsters fill up early the cleanup will too.

Organizers say you need to meet at the Otter Creek Fire Department Saturday morning. They say the event will last until noon.