VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Otter Creek Fire Department plans to honor one of their own on Saturday after the passing of Captain John 'Bobby' Turner.

Turner died over the weekend and was with the department for more than 10 years.

To celebrate his life, Turner's family is inviting friends, family, and the community to a drive-through memorial.

It’s happening Saturday at the Otter Creek Fire Station on North Clinton Street in northern Vigo County from Noon to 2 pm.

You’re asked to stay in your car as you pass through the station.

Turner was 69 years old