Organizers say they expect this to be the biggest Veterans Day ceremony in its history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year's Veterans Day ceremony is expected to be the biggest in its history and organizers are hopeful the turnout will be as well.

Several organizations came together to put the parade on after it was canceled a few months ago. Over 90 groups will take part in the day's events.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. on November 11 at 3rd and Ohio and comes to an end at the VFW Post 972.

Following the parade, there will be guest speakers and honorees at the post.

Beans and hot dogs will be served after the ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to go to any or all of these events.