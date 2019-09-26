Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - It will be a busy weekend in Cory, Indiana.
The community is celebrating the 50th Cory Apple Festival.
The event kicks off at 6:00 a.m. on Friday with the fireman's pancake breakfast.
The Paul Bunyon Lumberjack Show will provide entertainment throughout the entire festival.
The car show will take place on Saturday...and then wrap on Sunday with the parade.
Of course, there will be apples. You will be able to try a variety of food items made from apples.
All of the proceeds will benefit the Cory Volunteer Fire Department.
