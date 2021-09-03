Organizers gearing up for annual Casey Popcorn Festival

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Preparations are underway in Casey, Illinois, for the 33rd annual Popcorn Festival.

Organizer Bernie Morgan told News 10 the tradition started to keep people in town between hot air balloon meets that used to happen on Labor Day.

Now, the event boasts old-fashioned family fun including carnival rides, craft vendors, food, entertainment, and of course, free popcorn!

"We have local volunteers that work two-hour shifts all weekend long that do the popping and passing out. It's a great weekend, and we invite the Wabash Valley to come spend it with us in Casey, and while you're here, visit the big things," Morgan said.

The Casey Popcorn Festival is happening all weekend long.

It starts Saturday with a 5K run at 7 a.m., central time.

There are also events all-day Sunday and Monday.

To learn more and see the complete list of activities, click here.