KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend is the fourth annual Festival Latino. The event has live music and authentic Latino food.

There are lots of activities for kids as well. That includes crafts, pinatas, and face painting.

The festivities kick off at 4 pm at the Vincennes riverwalk. Organizers hope people from all different communities take part.

Fernando Lozano says, "It's a community event made for the community to enjoy themselves. To have a great time. To understand other cultures."