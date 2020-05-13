Organizers announce the cancellation of Linton Freedom Festival

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular festival in Greene County has been canceled.

On Wednesday, officials in Linton announced the cancellation of the annual Linton Freedom Festival.

It was originally set to take place from June 29 through July 4.

The decision to cancel the festival was made by the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce and the Linton Freedom Festival Taskforce.

The organizations cite uncertainty with COVID-19 and possible changes with Indiana's Back on Track phases.

They said another reason for the cancellation was the heavy reliance on donations from local businesses and people, adding they did not feel it would be appropriate to ask for money when businesses could be having a hard time financially.

They plan to hold the festival again in 2021.