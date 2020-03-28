Organizations team up to launch COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley organizations are teaming up to help those impacted by the coronavirus.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation have launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The goal is to help service provider organizations that are helping people with COVID-19 financial needs that are not covered by government programs.

This fund will provide help to non-profits, health care, education, law enforcement and other organizations.

"We're working collaborativley to try and help our community move forward, and this is just another way we're able to do this, and to get money into the hands of those entities that work to help individuals, so that they can help those individuals who are suffering at this time," said Beth Tevlin.