Organizations team up to help feed those in need across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two organizations are teaming up to feed people in need nationwide, and right here in the Wabash Valley.
Subway and Feeding America have announced a partnership.
It's a simple way to help.
From now until April 30th, every footlong purchased will provide a meal to support Terre Haute Feeding America food banks.
This runs nationwide, and will provide up to 15 million meals to those in need.
