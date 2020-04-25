Organizations team up to help feed those in need across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two organizations are teaming up to feed people in need nationwide, and right here in the Wabash Valley.

Subway and Feeding America have announced a partnership.

It's a simple way to help.

From now until April 30th, every footlong purchased will provide a meal to support Terre Haute Feeding America food banks.

This runs nationwide, and will provide up to 15 million meals to those in need.