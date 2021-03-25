Clear
Organizations prepare for critical summer learning programs

It has been a challenging year for students and families and that's why experts say it is even more important kids continue learning this summer.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 4:33 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 4:33 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It has been a challenging year for students and families and that's why experts say it is even more important kids continue learning this summer.

Several Wabash Valley organizations are finalizing plans for summer camps including the Terre Haute Children's Museum and Clay County YMCA.

Terre Haute Children's Museum Director of Education Renee Henry says, "We're giving them an enriching educational experience as well as a fun and social experience. It's kind of the whole package."

The children's museum is offering a range of programming for kids 12 months to 12 years old. Henry says the lessons will engage kids on topics like space, spies and messy science.

"What we're hearing from the teachers is they haven't had time to do hands on science, that they're just working so hard to keep the kids through the basics, that doing hands on science opportunities has really been rare this year."

Museum in the Park will also be offered again this summer. It was offered last year as a way to inspire learning while keeping kids in the open air and distanced from others.

The Clay County YMCA is also offering summer learning opportunities. The summer day camp is expanding to serve preschoolers this year. It focuses on learning loss prevention so kids are prepared for the next school year. It includes days filled with games with friends.

Clay County YMCA Executive Branch Director Nicole Fry says, "That social interaction we can provide and just making sure that they know that they have a community and they have friends and people that care about them, that really goes with the whole circle of wellness."

Registration is also open for sports programs like flag football that had to be canceled last summer.

Clay County YMCA Sports Director Shane Chessir says, "You're getting the physical activity but you're also getting back out there and enjoying good times with your friends."

Prices for both the YMCA and museum programs vary.

Area school districts, like Vigo County, are also offering summer programs. In most cases, just reach out to your child's principal for details.

Here is information about Vigo County School Corporation programs.

Elementary schools
Schools may participate in a "jump start" summer school program that will start two weeks before the beginning of next school year. (August 2-11) The program will run 8:30-11:30 each day, breakfast and lunch available, bus transportation provided. Interested families should contact the building principal.

Math Magic, Writing Wonders Enrichment: this program will be digital this year for grades 3-8. June 1-18. The program will run 8-12:30.

Teachers will work from Woodrow Wilson Middle School and deliver instruction in math and writing via Google Meet. Students will take home Chromebooks to use in the program. Connected to Math Magic, Writing Wonders, the counselors will offer a 14-day Canvas course that takes elementary and middle students on an adventure through Terre Haute related to careers and educational pathways. Students will engage in virtual field trips and modules related to career interests and employability skills connected to Indiana Graduation Pathways. Interested families should contact the building principal.

Middle schools
June 1-18, 8 a.m.-noon. This is a program similar to tutoring for middle school students, especially focusing on math and English/Language Arts. Bus transportation provided as shuttles from each VCSC elementary schools to the middle school and back. Breakfast and lunch provided. Contact building principal if interested

High schools
Summer school will focus on earning credit in a variety of courses. June 1-30, 8-11:50 a.m. Bus transportation from each elementary school as a shuttle to high schools. Students may take 1-2 courses. A interest form is on our website, and students can also contact the principal/counselor if interested. Breakfast and lunch provided.Middle/high performing arts: June 1-24, 8-11:50 a.m. For grades 6-11, but high school students can earn a fine arts credit. Breakfast/lunch included, bus transportation same as above. Contact principals if interested.

