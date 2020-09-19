Organizations help bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - September is Alzheimers Awareness month.

One local organization is helping bring more attention to the disease through teddy bears.

And, alpacas and llamas are doing there part to spread the word, too.

In Terre Haute, teddy bears were dropped off at Sycamore Place Saturday for a picnic.

A senior Education Ministries representative says the stuffed animals are known to improve the quality of life for Alzheimers and Dementia patients.

They help to stimulate memories and improve communication.

One intern says they are working hard to break the stigma surrounding the disease.

"The importance of getting this information out for people with alzheimer's awareness is to let people know what people with alzheimer's are going through and also to help people within our community who experience alzheimer's dementia and things as is," said the stduent Quenn Davis.

The teddy bears donated at the drive thru event will be delivered to local patients Sunday.

And Alpacas and Llamas lent a helping hand over at Saint Mary of the Woods College Saturday!

Check this out!

This was at the White Violet Center.

The Vigo County 4-H Alpaca and Llama Club an Sister of Providence got the animals out to mingle and take a walk.

This was all to raise money and awareness of Alzheimer's disease.

Children and adults got to love on the gentle animals, too.