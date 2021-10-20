Organizations are urging you to make sure your child is up to date in immunizations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several organizations in the Wabash Valley are teaming up to make sure your students stay healthy and safe.

The Vigo County Health Department is hosting an immunization clinic to get kids "Back on Track" for school.

Providers will offer several different vaccines, all of which your child will need to stay healthy.

The clinic happens on Tuesday, October 26 at the Vigo County Health Department.

You can stop in anytime between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Organizers of the event told us falling behind on your shots could put your child at risk.

"The risk is increasing that children could contact those various diseases by being behind on their childhood shots," Torriaun Everett, from MDWise, said.

You are encouraged to preregister for the clinic, but it's not required. Learn more here.