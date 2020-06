VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Victory Trades Alliance is using its expertise to help people find jobs during the pandemic.

The organization helps veterans find high-paying and high-demand jobs in all locations.

Most of these jobs are in trades like mechanical, electrical, and plumbing.

The president of the organization says there have been hundreds reaching out to her during the pandemic.

The organization will assist anyone who reaches out to them.