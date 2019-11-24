Organization serves community Thanksgiving meal

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteers in one part of the Wabash Valley are working to feed the hungry this Thanksgiving.

Saturday, we told you about Highland Church and West Vigo Community Center volunteers passing out nearly 300 food baskets.

Sunday, those same volunteer gathered to offer a free Thanskgiving meal to anyone. Many peope took advantage of the Thanksgiving spread.

Volunteers say this is what the season is all about, helping your neighbors and enjoying each others company.