WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Volunteers in one part of the Wabash Valley are working to feed the hungry this Thanksgiving.
Saturday, we told you about Highland Church and West Vigo Community Center volunteers passing out nearly 300 food baskets.
Sunday, those same volunteer gathered to offer a free Thanskgiving meal to anyone. Many peope took advantage of the Thanksgiving spread.
Volunteers say this is what the season is all about, helping your neighbors and enjoying each others company.
Related Content
- Organization serves community Thanksgiving meal
- Community comes together to host Thanksgiving for those in need of a meal
- Community Spotlight: Serving on the Streets
- Local organization gives free Thanksgiving food to people in need
- Organization gives out Thanksgiving baskets to families in need
- Clay County pantry seeks new home to better serve community
- Community Spotlight: The Helping Hands organization in West Terre Haute
- Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups
- Community members look to form non-profit organization
- Organization received big donation
Scroll for more content...