Organization receives donation to help build beds for children in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization dedicated to providing beds for people in need got some help in its mission Monday.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace received a $6,100 donation from Guys Who Give through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps builds beds for children who might not otherwise have one. The group also aims to raise awareness about the need for beds and the impact on children who don't have them.

Chapter President, Jordan Lamb, says this is the biggest donation his group has received. The money will go toward the group's goal of building 100 beds this year. "The bed is more than just where am I going to sleep tonight. It's where you dream. It's where you run when you're scared. It's where you run when you're sad. If you don't have that place to go to.I couldn't imagine that. What do you do?"

The organization had a community build day in June as part of the nationwide Bunks Across America.

You can find more information about getting involved on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.