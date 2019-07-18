Clear

Organization offers help with summer electric bill

WICAA says they have a limited amount of funding available to help eligible families pay their bills, up to $200.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Western Indiana Community Action Agency, Inc. is offering help with summer electric bills.

The eligibility requirements include

  • Have received heating assistance during the 2018-19 heating season
  • Have an electric utility notice that that is scheduled for disconnection, already disconnected, or be within 10 days of running out of funds on a pre-paid account
  • Include a household member who is 5 years of age or younger, 60 or older, disabled, or a veteran.

To receive help, bring an electric bill to their offices on 705 South 5th Street in Terre Haute.

They also have a limited number of air conditioners available for people who received heating assistance during the winter and also have a medical condition that requires the AC.

