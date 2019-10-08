Organization offers chance for veterans to get together

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A program in the Wabash Valley is connecting veterans with an important chance to talk.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley hosted a ‘Vet to Vet Café’ Tuesday. It’s through the organization’s ‘We Honor Veterans’ Committee.

The goal is to give veterans a chance to talk and share stories outside of other typical veteran groups.

Hospice holds these gatherings for veterans throughout the Wabash Valley.

The next meeting hasn’t been set yet, but you can follow the group on Facebook or call the office at (812) 234-2515 for more information.