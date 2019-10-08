TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A program in the Wabash Valley is connecting veterans with an important chance to talk.
Hospice of the Wabash Valley hosted a ‘Vet to Vet Café’ Tuesday. It’s through the organization’s ‘We Honor Veterans’ Committee.
The goal is to give veterans a chance to talk and share stories outside of other typical veteran groups.
Hospice holds these gatherings for veterans throughout the Wabash Valley.
The next meeting hasn’t been set yet, but you can follow the group on Facebook or call the office at (812) 234-2515 for more information.
Related Content
- Organization offers chance for veterans to get together
- Organization honors Clinton veterans
- Organization offers help with summer electric bill
- Wabash Valley Organizations bring awareness to Military Veteran Suicides
- Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help
- College organization offers shelter to apartment fire victims
- Organization received big donation
- Brazil Christmas Parade offers a chance for tradition
- DNR offers vets free access to parks on Veterans Day
- Local organization asking for volunteers
Scroll for more content...