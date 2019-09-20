Organization honors Clinton veterans

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of veterans and their families in Clinton received a special treat on Friday.

Volunteers at the Hospice of the Wabash Valley welcomed them home.

The event honored those who served in the military, but they focused on those who served in Vietnam.

That's because many veterans were not given a warm welcome when they returned from the war.

There was breakfast, speakers, and door prizes.

The vets received a pin recognizing their service.