Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Organization honors Clinton veterans

A group of veterans and their families in Clinton received a special treat on Friday.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of veterans and their families in Clinton received a special treat on Friday.

Volunteers at the Hospice of the Wabash Valley welcomed them home.

The event honored those who served in the military, but they focused on those who served in Vietnam.

That's because many veterans were not given a warm welcome when they returned from the war.

There was breakfast, speakers, and door prizes.

The vets received a pin recognizing their service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Not as Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute business celebrates 60 years

Image

Award-winning author and rower makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Organization honors Clinton veterans

Image

Services set for THPD K9s Diesel and Luca

Image

Edgar County woman accused of driving drunk with her eight-year-old son in the vehicle

Image

Hey Kevin 9-20

Image

Crews begin set-up or Beer Fest

Image

Tox Away Day results

Image

Global youth led protest inspires many at one local university

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator