Organization gives out Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The holiday season is meant to be a happy time to spend with your family. But not everyone can afford to have a table full of food for the holidays.

That's why volunteers at the West Vigo Community Center handed out Thanksgiving baskets Saturday. The center worked with area churches and other organizations to make it possible.

The organization gave out 275 baskets to families.

This is the first year the center has handed out baskets for Thanksgiving. The center hands out baskets annually for Christmas.

Sunday the organization is hosting a free thanksgiving meal. Anyone can come. It's from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the community center.