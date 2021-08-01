Organ transplants are saving lives

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In just 6 months the Indiana Donor Network hit a milestone with more than 500 lifesaving organs transplanted since January! That's hundreds of lives being saved.

From January till June, 504 organs have been transplanted into patients in the state of Indiana. But, 1000 Hoosiers are still on the waiting list to receive organs, and 100 thousand people nationwide are waiting for a donor. One Wabash Valley family has witnessed death but also watched people get a second chance at life. Mike Frey's son Cade Frey died by suicide in November of last year. Cade became a organ donor at 15-years-old when he got his learner's permit. Mike Frey says this decision stemmed from his son's spirit of generosity.

"He loved to help other people. Anyone that knew cade could just tell that about him. He loved to make other people laugh he loved to help other people smile. He was a very giving kid, he was an awesome kid."

Kellie Tremain the president and CEO of Indiana Donor Network says, even though Indiana just reached a major milestone in lifesaving organ transplants, there are still people on the list whose lives depend on more folks donating.

"So many people die every day waiting on a lifesaving transplant, and they can't do it without the public and people willing to say yes and be organ donors."

Tremain adds every 10 minutes somebody is added to the donor list. The most needed organ right now is kidneys. She says for people on the fence about being a donor organ, you should think about the life you could be saving.

"I would tell them to think about what they would want if they were somebody waiting on a transplant and to think about how this is a humanitarian need, you know you're not going to be using your organs when you die. if you can help others that could be your life-saving legacy. That would be amazing."

Mike Frey says he even got the chance to meet some of the recipients that have some of his son's organs, he adds even though his accident was tragic, his son is still helping others now that he is gone.

"Cade's accident happened. we want him to live on. We knew there was nothing we could do to bring him back. We wanted him to help others, he helped a lot of people when he was alive. He was able to help a lot of people now that he's passed away."

Click here if you would like to sign up to be a donor.