Orange Friday gives back to area families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a bright color that shines light on a dark reality.
Orange represents hunger awareness.
One in seven families, in our area, struggles with food insecurity.
As part of "Orange Friday", organizers took donations at Baesler's Market. All proceeds go to Catholic Charities.
While canned goods are appreciated, organizers say cash donations play a huge part in feeding area families.
"For those families that need to add the eggs, or the milk, or the oil, or the lettuce, the things that go with it," said Orange Friday Founder Robin Heng, "Can't do that when you're picking up non-perishables. So this a great way to help those families substitute it."
Organizers collected donations until 4:30 Friday afternoon.
If you missed out, you can still donate!
You can stop by, or call, Catholic Charities (812-232-1477). You can also donate through the Put Your Orange On Facebook Page.
