Optimist Club's set for final week of Christmas tree sales

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One community club is bringing out the best for kids by selling Christmas trees.

The Breakfast Optimist Club of Terre Haute has been selling Christmas trees since 1964.

Hours Monday-Friday: 3pm-8pm Saturday: 9am-9pm Sunday: 12pm-6pm

2018 started off with 375 trees and now only 70 remain.

All the proceeds go directly to local children in need.

Optimist Club members say they're excited to continue to give back to the community.

"We love doing it. We all volunteer our time to be down here and we have a lot of help with the community of things being donated and it's just a good time and we'd love to see more people out here," said, Frank Deckard.

This will be the last weekend the Optimist Club sells Christmas trees for the season.