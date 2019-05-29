Opportunity Zone Workshop highlights resources for struggling communities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders met in Terre Haute Wednesday morning to talk about how to push communities forward.

Prosperity Indiana is a statewide group that focuses on community and economic development.

Leaders held a workshop on opportunity zones.

They serve as tax incentives, which help add resources to low-income and other struggling areas.

While the opportunity zone concept is new, leaders want to make sure Indiana is not missing out on potential resources.

"There may be a higher concentration of opportunity zones in Indianapolis," said Executive Director Jessica Love, "but there are opportunity zones throughout the state. We want to make sure that we're getting information out to our members, and their partners across the state, to make sure they can really take advantage of the incentive."

Terre Haute is stop number two of seven statewide meetings.

Love says Wednesday was the first time the group held a meeting in the Terre Haute area.