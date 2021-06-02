Opioid Epidemic Impacts Wabash Valley - here's how you can get help

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret the Wabash Valley has been impacted by the opioid epidemic.

In 2019 there were 16 overdose-related deaths in Vigo County. In the first half of 2021, there have been 18. These deaths are more than just drug users, they're family members.

Travis Travioli died of an overdose on December 8, 2020.

Harold Travioli, Travis' dad, has made it his mission to keep other families from going through what his family has.

"I know from experience that I was extremely embarrassed, but you can't be, you have to recognize the problem," said Harold.

If you are someone who is addicted and are ready for help, you can reach out to the Hamilton Center by clicking here.