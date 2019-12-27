Clear

Opinion says Indiana gun rights restored after expungements

Indiana residents who’ve had felony convictions expunged from their criminal records are eligible, in most circumstances, to again buy and obtain a license to carry guns, according to an opinion from the state attorney general’s office.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents who’ve had felony convictions expunged from their criminal records are eligible, in most circumstances, to again buy and obtain a license to carry guns, according to an opinion from the state attorney general’s office.

The opinion issued this month says neither state nor federal law limits gun ownership or possession by former felons who have their civil rights restored through expungement. The opinion responded to a question from an Indiana State Police lawyer about the gun rights of people who’ve had criminal charges removed from their records by a judge several years after those convictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The question arose because one section of Indiana law declares a license to carry a handgun “shall not” be issued to any person who has been convicted of a felony, even though another Indiana Code section expressly classifies someone with an expunged felony conviction as a “proper person” eligible for a license to carry a handgun in public.

The Indiana Legislature sought through expungement to give residents convicted of certain crimes a second chance by fully restoring their civil rights, including those to own a gun and hold public office, said the opinion by Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office.

Likewise, the opinion said corresponding federal gun ownership restrictions on felons, except for domestic violence convictions, are lifted following expungement because Indiana law does not impose any additional firearm restrictions once a person’s criminal record is wiped clean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow

Image

Extreme weather across the country causing headaches for holiday travelers

Image

Keeping holiday leftovers safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Cloudy start, sun returns. High: 45

Image

Linton-Shakamak

Image

Casey-Westfield/Cloverdale

Image

THS-RP

Image

SV-Robinson

Image

THN-Edgweood

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans