Operation Vanguard underway in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are raising awareness of helping local veterans.

Operation Vanguard is underway. It started around 6:00 on Thursday evening.

People are camping out as part of the homeless challenge. They are sleeping in tents to get a feel of what it would be like to be homeless.

It's also raising money for veterans. The money goes to Reach Services and its vet programs.

It will help provide shelter, food, and more to around 273 homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley.

Operation Vanguard will continue through November 12.

You can donate canned goods and other household items to help veterans in need. To learn more about helping, click here.