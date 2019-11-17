Operation Vanguard looks to become non-profit organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley group dedicated to helping homeless veterans is looking to become a non-profit organization.
Operation Vanguard is asking for your help through a fundraiser.
The group is working to become a 501(C)(3).
Any money raised will help to pay fees associated with getting that license.
To learn more about the group, and how you can help give back, you can check out their GoFundMe page.
