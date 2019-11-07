Clear

Operation Vanguard: Bringing awareness to homeless Veterans in the Wabash Valley

Each year, there are 552,830 Americans experiencing homelessness. According to the U.S. Department of Housing, about 37,878 of those people are Veterans and roughly 14,566 of those Veterans were found without any type of shelter. Starting Thursday night, you can step up and give back to those Veterans by participating in 'Operation Vanguard.'

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

It was created to spread awareness and assist Veterans who are currently homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

Reach Services, who hosts the event, wants to challenge you to a 'Homeless Challenge.' 

The event reenacts the life of a homeless person by asking participants to stay in tents for the night outside of the Reach Services building.

The challenge begins at 1400 Human Street at 5 p.m. and goes until 12 p.m.

If you do not want to participate in the challenge, you can always donate non-perishable food items, hygiene products, clothing, monetary donations, and more.

Operation Vanguard has helped 272 homeless Veterans in the Valley and only wants to continue to help more.

Noble Shaw, the Veteran Manager with Reach Services tells us that's his entire goal for this event.

"So those little things that yourself or myself may not think as being serious in their circumstance it's something that could really help out their cause," said Shaw. "If we can reach one life out there that's what I'm looking at taking from this."

In previous years the community support was large. This year, Reach Services hopes for the same.

"The Wabash Valley community has really stepped up so when you ask about the community awareness that's why this event is so great for the cause because it lets the community know we have these needs and it addresses it and the community has always stepped up to help," Shaw explains.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.

