'Operation Clear Track' looks to keep people safe when they cross railroad tracks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Rail-crossing and trespassing incidents seriously hurt or killed 2,100 people each year in the United States and Canada.

Local agencies are joining a campaign to prevent those deaths and injuries.

It's part of 'Operation Clear Track' for Rail Safety Week. This year, the educational campaign is going virtual.

Police across North America will be promoting rail safety through social media messages.

Indiana and Illinois are both in the top five when it comes to incidents on tracks.

Each state had 120 collisions last year. In Indiana, 11 people died and 44 were hurt. In Illinois, 21 people were killed and 32 were hurt.