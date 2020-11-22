Last day for Operation Christmas Child drop-off is Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Operation Christmas Child focuses on children in poverty-stricken areas.

The organization aims to bring them some holiday spirit.

The Christway Church congregation in Terre Haute was busy preparing shoeboxes of toys and needed items before loading them up today.

One of the project leaders says packing a shoebox is a good way to get children involved.

"I think the biggest thing is being able to identify the needs in other countries and other place in the world," said Pamela Jones.

The last day to drop off shoeboxes is Monday.