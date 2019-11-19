Wabash Valley (WTHI) - You can also help those in need this holiday season by making donations.
Operation Christmas Child began Monday. It's a mission to collect more than 10,000 gifts for 11 million children in need.
A huminitarian aid organization called Samaritan's Purse is in charge of the nationwide movement.
There are collection boxes across several Wabash Valley counties. Organizers are asking you to help fill shoe-boxes with toys, School supplies, and hygiene items.
You can find a list of locations and times here
This week is the project's national collection week. The last day to donate is Monday Nov. 25.
Related Content
- Operation Christmas Child began Monday
- Christmas trees after Christmas
- Daycare operator summoned, accused of striking child in the face
- Christmas walk
- Deming Park Pool to operate under shortened operating hours
- Local charity growing their operations
- Christmas Shoe Boxes
- Think "Green" this Christmas
- Christmas in the Woods
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
Scroll for more content...