Wabash Valley (WTHI) - You can also help those in need this holiday season by making donations.

Operation Christmas Child began Monday. It's a mission to collect more than 10,000 gifts for 11 million children in need.

A huminitarian aid organization called Samaritan's Purse is in charge of the nationwide movement.

There are collection boxes across several Wabash Valley counties. Organizers are asking you to help fill shoe-boxes with toys, School supplies, and hygiene items.

You can find a list of locations and times here

This week is the project's national collection week. The last day to donate is Monday Nov. 25.